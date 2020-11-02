12-bit 80MS/s Dual Channel IQ ADC on GLOBALFOUNDRIES 22nm FDX
This IP includes two ADC channels sampling up-to 80MS/s including Voltage Reference Buffers. It features an excellent dynamic performance including 70.0dB SFDR, 63.4dB SNR and 10.1-bit ENOB. It also features an excellent cross-channel performance with ±0.1dB Gain Mismatch and -70.0dB Crosstalk.
This high-end performance is obtained with a compact die area and a total supply current of mA for the full IP, including both channels converting continuously at 80MS/s.
The S3ADSIQ80M12BGF22FDSOI can be cost-effectively ported across foundries and process nodes.
View 12-bit 80MS/s Dual Channel IQ ADC on GLOBALFOUNDRIES 22nm FDX full description to...
- see the entire 12-bit 80MS/s Dual Channel IQ ADC on GLOBALFOUNDRIES 22nm FDX datasheet
- get in contact with 12-bit 80MS/s Dual Channel IQ ADC on GLOBALFOUNDRIES 22nm FDX Supplier