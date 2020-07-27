The S3ADSIQ80M12BT28HPCPB is an ultra low power

12-bit dual-channel High-Speed SAR ADC IP.

This IP includes two ADC Channels sampling up-to 80MS/s.

It features an excellent dynamic performance including

75.0dB THD, 63.5dB SNR and 10.2-bit ENOB. It also

features an excellent cross-channel performance with

±0.1dB Gain Mismatch and -75.0dB Crosstalk.

This high-end performance is obtained with a compact die

area and dissipating a mere mW for the full

IP, including both channels converting continuously at

80MS/s.

The S3ADSIQ80M12BT28HPCPB can be cost-effectively

ported across foundries and process nodes.

Features

TSMC 28nm HPC+ Process

0.9V and 2.5V Supplies

12-bit Dual-Channel High-Speed SAR ADC

Up-to 80MS/s Sampling Rate per Channel

Internal Bandgap and Voltage Reference Buffers

Included

No External Accurate Reference required

No External Reference Decoupling required

Differential Input Signal Range: 1.0Vppdiff

Outstanding Dynamic Performance:

75.0dB SFDR



-75.0dB THD



63.5dB SNR



63.1dB SNDR



10.2-bit ENOB

[Noise integrated up-to Nyquist]

Outstanding I/Q Cross-Channel Performance:

< ±0.1dB I/Q Channels Gain Mismatch



< -75.0dB Crosstalk between I/Q Channels

Ultra Low Power Dissipation:

(both channels converting at 80MS/s)

Ultra Compact Die Area:

Benefits

Ultra Low Area and Power.

Robust performance across PVT

Deliverables

Datasheet

Characterization Report

Flat Netlist (cdl)

Layout View (gds2)

Abstract View (lef)

Timing View (lib)

Behavioural Model (Verilog .v)

Integration Guidelines and Support

Applications

Connected Consumer Devices

LTE



DVB



Home Network

Wireless & Wireline Communications

Imaging

Block Diagram of the 12-bit 80MS/s Dual-Channel IQ ultra-efficient SAR ADC