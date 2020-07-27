12-bit 80MS/s Dual-Channel IQ ultra-efficient SAR ADC
12-bit dual-channel High-Speed SAR ADC IP.
This IP includes two ADC Channels sampling up-to 80MS/s.
It features an excellent dynamic performance including
75.0dB THD, 63.5dB SNR and 10.2-bit ENOB. It also
features an excellent cross-channel performance with
±0.1dB Gain Mismatch and -75.0dB Crosstalk.
This high-end performance is obtained with a compact die
area and dissipating a mere mW for the full
IP, including both channels converting continuously at
80MS/s.
The S3ADSIQ80M12BT28HPCPB can be cost-effectively
ported across foundries and process nodes.
Features
- TSMC 28nm HPC+ Process
- 0.9V and 2.5V Supplies
- 12-bit Dual-Channel High-Speed SAR ADC
- Up-to 80MS/s Sampling Rate per Channel
- Internal Bandgap and Voltage Reference Buffers
- Included
- No External Accurate Reference required
- No External Reference Decoupling required
- Differential Input Signal Range: 1.0Vppdiff
- Outstanding Dynamic Performance:
- 75.0dB SFDR
- -75.0dB THD
- 63.5dB SNR
- 63.1dB SNDR
- 10.2-bit ENOB
- [Noise integrated up-to Nyquist]
- Outstanding I/Q Cross-Channel Performance:
- < ±0.1dB I/Q Channels Gain Mismatch
- < -75.0dB Crosstalk between I/Q Channels
- Ultra Low Power Dissipation:
- (both channels converting at 80MS/s)
- Ultra Compact Die Area:
Benefits
- Ultra Low Area and Power.
- Robust performance across PVT
Deliverables
- Datasheet
- Characterization Report
- Flat Netlist (cdl)
- Layout View (gds2)
- Abstract View (lef)
- Timing View (lib)
- Behavioural Model (Verilog .v)
- Integration Guidelines and Support
Applications
- Connected Consumer Devices
- LTE
- DVB
- Home Network
- Wireless & Wireline Communications
- Imaging
Block Diagram of the 12-bit 80MS/s Dual-Channel IQ ultra-efficient SAR ADC
