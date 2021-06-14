The S3DA900M12BT40LP employs a current steering source architecture with differential current outputs. It uses 6 linear bits and 6 binary bits, all of which are generated from within the current source array.

This segmentation results in an excellent static performance and reduced glitch energy at the output. This also ensures parasitics within the DAC are minimized. Furthermore, the distortion at the output is greatly reduced by using propriety latch architecture.

The combination of static performance, reduced glitch energy, minimized parasitics and reduced distortion, results in

outstanding dynamic performance over a wide range of conditions including frequencies close to the DAC Nyquist frequency.

The gain of the DAC is 6-bit controllable over a range from 2.48mA to 5mA. This is achieved with integrated bias current circuitry.

This 12-bit DAC features an excellent static performance that includes ±1LSB DNL and ±2.0LSB INL.

The S3DA900M12BT40LP is ideal for integration with a DSP engine, and can be cost-effectively ported across foundries and process nodes upon request.