The S3ADSIQ90M12BC28HPCP is a low power 12-bit dual channel

High-Speed SAR ADC IP.

This IP includes two ADC Channels sampling at 90MS/s. It

features an excellent dynamic performance including -65.0dB

THD, 61.0dB SNR and 9.6-bit ENOB. It also features an

excellent cross-channel performance with ±0.1dB Gain

Mismatch and -65.0dB Crosstalk.

This high-end performance is obtained with a compact die

area.

The S3ADSIQ90M12BC28HPCP can be cost-effectively

ported across foundries and process nodes.

Features

UMC 28nm HPC+ Process

0.9V and 1.8V Supplies

12-bit Dual-Channel High-Speed SAR ADC

90MS/s Sampling Rate per Channel

Internal Bandgap and Voltage Reference Buffers Included

No External Accurate Reference required

No External Reference Decoupling required

Input Signal Overvoltage Protection Switch

Differential Input Signal Range: 1.4Vppdiff

Dynamic Performance:

65.0dB SFDR



-65.0dB THD



61.0dB SNR



59.5dB SNDR



9.6-bit ENOB

[Noise integrated up-to Nyquist]

Cross-Channel Performance:

< ±0.1dB Channels Gain Mismatch



< -65.0dB Crosstalk between Channels

Low Power Dissipation

Compact Die Area

Benefits

Robust Performance

Low Power

Low Area

Deliverables

Datasheet

Characterization Report

Flat Netlist (cdl)

Layout View (gds2)

Abstract View (lef)

Timing View (lib)

Behavioral Model (VHDL/Verilog .v)

Integration Guidelines and Support

Applications

Connected Consumer Devices

LTE



802.11n/ac/ax



DVB



Home Network



GNSS

Wireless & Wireline Communications Infrastructure

Wireline Communications

Imaging

Block Diagram of the 12-bit 90MS/s ultra-efficient SAR ADC in UMC 28nm HPC+