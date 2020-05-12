12-bit 90MS/s ultra-efficient SAR ADC in UMC 28nm HPC+
High-Speed SAR ADC IP.
This IP includes two ADC Channels sampling at 90MS/s. It
features an excellent dynamic performance including -65.0dB
THD, 61.0dB SNR and 9.6-bit ENOB. It also features an
excellent cross-channel performance with ±0.1dB Gain
Mismatch and -65.0dB Crosstalk.
This high-end performance is obtained with a compact die
area.
The S3ADSIQ90M12BC28HPCP can be cost-effectively
ported across foundries and process nodes.
Features
- UMC 28nm HPC+ Process
- 0.9V and 1.8V Supplies
- 12-bit Dual-Channel High-Speed SAR ADC
- 90MS/s Sampling Rate per Channel
- Internal Bandgap and Voltage Reference Buffers Included
- No External Accurate Reference required
- No External Reference Decoupling required
- Input Signal Overvoltage Protection Switch
- Differential Input Signal Range: 1.4Vppdiff
- Dynamic Performance:
- 65.0dB SFDR
- -65.0dB THD
- 61.0dB SNR
- 59.5dB SNDR
- 9.6-bit ENOB
- [Noise integrated up-to Nyquist]
- Cross-Channel Performance:
- < ±0.1dB Channels Gain Mismatch
- < -65.0dB Crosstalk between Channels
- Low Power Dissipation
- Compact Die Area
Benefits
- Robust Performance
- Low Power
- Low Area
Deliverables
- Datasheet
- Characterization Report
- Flat Netlist (cdl)
- Layout View (gds2)
- Abstract View (lef)
- Timing View (lib)
- Behavioral Model (VHDL/Verilog .v)
- Integration Guidelines and Support
Applications
- Connected Consumer Devices
- LTE
- 802.11n/ac/ax
- DVB
- Home Network
- GNSS
- Wireless & Wireline Communications Infrastructure
- Wireline Communications
- Imaging
Block Diagram of the 12-bit 90MS/s ultra-efficient SAR ADC in UMC 28nm HPC+
