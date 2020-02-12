040TSMC_ADC_01 is 12-bit analog to digital converter (ADC) with single-ended input of sample rates up to 1MSPS. The ADC supports a wide range of input clock frequency from 32kHz to 20MHz. The ADC operates with a 1.62V – 3.63V reference and includes a 12-bit successive approximation register (SAR) with inherent sample-and-hold.

Features

Sample rate from 100kSPS to 1MSPS

Ultra-low power

Wide operating range: AVDD 1.62V to 3.63V, DVDD 0.81V to 0.99V

TSMC CMOS 40 nm technology

Deliverables

Schematic or NetList

Abstract model (.lef and .lib files)

Layout view (optional)

Extracted view (optional)

GDSII

DRC, LVS, antenna report

Test bench with saved configurations (optional)

Documentation

Applications

Analog to digital signal conversion

Receivers, transceivers

Measurement environment

Block Diagram of the 12-bit ultra-low power single-ended SAR ADC