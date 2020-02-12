12-bit ultra-low power single-ended SAR ADC
Features
- Sample rate from 100kSPS to 1MSPS
- Ultra-low power
- Wide operating range: AVDD 1.62V to 3.63V, DVDD 0.81V to 0.99V
- TSMC CMOS 40 nm technology
Deliverables
- Schematic or NetList
- Abstract model (.lef and .lib files)
- Layout view (optional)
- Extracted view (optional)
- GDSII
- DRC, LVS, antenna report
- Test bench with saved configurations (optional)
- Documentation
Applications
- Analog to digital signal conversion
- Receivers, transceivers
- Measurement environment
Block Diagram of the 12-bit ultra-low power single-ended SAR ADC
View 12-bit ultra-low power single-ended SAR ADC full description to...
- see the entire 12-bit ultra-low power single-ended SAR ADC datasheet
- get in contact with 12-bit ultra-low power single-ended SAR ADC Supplier