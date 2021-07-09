055TSMC_IFA_01 is an intermediate frequency amplifier (IFA) designed to amplify and transmit differential signals in the frequency range from 120kHz to 250kHz. The amplifier consists of two cascades, external gain control system, DC (voltage) offset compensation system, LDO and offset current block. The system of amplifying cascades provides the necessary gain and DC level of the signal. The AGC system provides a discrete gain change in the range from -10dB to +45dB and has a configurable operating mode (automatic, programmable and controlled via an analog output).