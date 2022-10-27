The ODT-ADS-12B2400M-7T is an ultra low power ADC designed in a 6nm CMOS process.

This 12-bit, 400MSPS ADC supports input signals up to 200MHz and features a differential full-scale range of 1.0Vpp and excellent static and dynamic performance.

The ADC architecture is optimized to maximize performance while minimizing power and area consumption. The ADC includes an integrated input buffer.