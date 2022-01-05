ZX-DAIQ12CS1G08NLL is high performance 12b current steering IQDAC that supports data rate up-to 1Gsps. Each DAC core consists of a current source matrix with quad switching architecture, controlled from an adaptive balanced driver and re-timing latches. It has all necessary calibration circuitry to provide excellent static and dynamic linearity performance. For each channel, there is an integrated multiplexer to multiplex 2 lanes of 12b data to achieve 1Gsps effective data rate. Parallel digital interface is available to externally read and write calibration bits.