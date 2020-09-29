The S3ADSD3M14BT40ULPC is a highly-compact and ultralow

power Continuous-Time Sigma-Delta ADC with an input

Signal Bandwidth up-to 1.7MHz.

This IP has a built-in Anti-Aliasing filtering function. Noise

Shaping is implemented with a 3rd Order Modulator.

For application flexibility, the IP includes a Reference Buffer.

Working at 200MHz clock frequency, this ADC features an

outstanding performance that includes 75.0dB Dynamic

Range, -80.0dB THD, 68.5dB SNR and 11.0-bit ENOB.

Excluding the Digital Decimation filter, this ADC power

dissipation is only uW and minimum area.

The S3ADSD3M14BT40ULPC can be cost-effectively ported

across foundries and process nodes.