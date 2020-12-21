The ADC is a highly compact and ultra-low power Continuous-Time Sigma-Delta ADC with an input Signal Bandwidth up-to 1.7MHz. This IP has a built-in Anti-Aliasing filtering function. Noise Shaping is implemented with a 3rd Order

Modulator. For application flexibility, the IP includes a Reference Buffer. Working at 200MHz clock frequency, this ADC features an outstanding performance that includes 75.0dB Dynamic Range, -80.0dB THD, 68.5dB SNR and 11.0-bit ENOB. This ADC power dissipation and area is extremely low. The ADC can be cost-effectively ported across foundries and process nodes.