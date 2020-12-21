14-Bit 1.7MHz Bandwidth Continuous Time Sigma Delta ADC on Globalfoundries 22nm FDX
Modulator. For application flexibility, the IP includes a Reference Buffer. Working at 200MHz clock frequency, this ADC features an outstanding performance that includes 75.0dB Dynamic Range, -80.0dB THD, 68.5dB SNR and 11.0-bit ENOB. This ADC power dissipation and area is extremely low. The ADC can be cost-effectively ported across foundries and process nodes.
