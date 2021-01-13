The S3ADSD24M14BC40LP is a compact, low power 14-bit ADC IP implemented with a Continuous-Time Sigma-Delta Modulator.

With an input signal bandwidth of 12MHz, this ADC features an outstanding dynamic performance including 69.0dB

SNR, 75.0dB SFDR and 11.0-bit ENOB.

This IP includes also the Voltage Reference Buffers and the Digital Decimation Filter. The throughput rate, after decimation, is 50MS/s.

The total IP, including the References Buffers and the Decimation Filter, dissipates a total power of mW and the die area is tiny.

The S3ADSD24M14BC40LP can be cost-effectively ported across foundries and process nodes upon request.