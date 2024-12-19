TSENS1KU55EHV is an IP for voltage, temperature sensing of the silicon chip die. Each voltage sensor node is connected with the central controller with a single wire digital signal for communicating the sensor data in real time. Dedicated enable signal is provided with each node to enable or disable the operation for power management. IP has parallel communication interface with command and response protocol using two 12bit digital I/O ports. Alert signals can also be configured to alert low and high threshold crossing using parallel communication port.

Sensor has trimming options to calibrate the accuracy of temperature probes.

Design is based on ultra-low power delta sigma modulator with excellent noise performance and high accuracy eliminating all inherent offset and gain errors while implementing the compensation inbuilt in the loop.



