DAIQ14CS4G08NLL is high performance 14b current steering IQDAC that supports data rate up-to 4Gsps. Each DAC core consists of a current source matrix with quad switching architecture, controlled from an adaptive balanced driver and re-timing latches. It has all necessary calibration circuitry to provide excellent static and dynamic linearity performance. For each channel, there is an integrated multiplexer to multiplex 8 lanes of 14b data to achieve 4Gsps effective data rate. SPI/Parallel digital interface is available for control and configuration of different IP modes.

Features

Technology: Samsung 8nm LPP process

Metal Scheme: 1p8m_5x2z

14b Resolution, Fs = 4Gsps

Programmable 20mA Differential Current source

In built mismatch, Self-Calibration for excellent linearity

Dynamic Performance@3.2Gsps

75dB SFDR @ 80MHz



72dB SFDR @200MHz



55dB SFDR @400MHz



52dB SFDR @800MHz



IMD3> -75dB @80MHz±1MHz

Selectable Internal and External load Terminations

Output Common Mode: 0.35V±5%

1.8V ±5% Analog Power Supply

0.75V ±5% Digital Core Power Supply

Integrated Voltage and Current References

Very low silicon area

INL ±16LSB, DNL ±2LSB

Gain Error 5% with internal load termination enabled

NSD > -160dbm/Hz

Benefits

High-Performance

Self Calibrating

Very Fast Calibration Time

Small Die Area

Low power

Suitable for 5G

Deliverables

Datasheet

Hard Macro (GDSII)

Characterization Report (as applicable)

Abstract View (LEF)

Integration and Customer Support

Applications