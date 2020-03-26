DAIQ14CS4G08NLL is high performance 14b current steering IQDAC that supports data rate up-to 4Gsps. Each DAC core consists of a current source matrix with quad switching architecture, controlled from an adaptive balanced driver and re-timing latches. It has all necessary calibration circuitry to provide excellent static and dynamic linearity performance. For each channel, there is an integrated multiplexer to multiplex 8 lanes of 14b data to achieve 4Gsps effective data rate. SPI/Parallel digital interface is available for control and configuration of different IP modes.
Features
- Technology: Samsung 8nm LPP process
- Metal Scheme: 1p8m_5x2z
- 14b Resolution, Fs = 4Gsps
- Programmable 20mA Differential Current source
- In built mismatch, Self-Calibration for excellent linearity
- Dynamic Performance@3.2Gsps
- 75dB SFDR @ 80MHz
- 72dB SFDR @200MHz
- 55dB SFDR @400MHz
- 52dB SFDR @800MHz
- IMD3> -75dB @80MHz±1MHz
- Selectable Internal and External load Terminations
- Output Common Mode: 0.35V±5%
- 1.8V ±5% Analog Power Supply
- 0.75V ±5% Digital Core Power Supply
- Integrated Voltage and Current References
- Very low silicon area
- INL ±16LSB, DNL ±2LSB
- Gain Error 5% with internal load termination enabled
- NSD > -160dbm/Hz
Benefits
- High-Performance
- Self Calibrating
- Very Fast Calibration Time
- Small Die Area
- Low power
- Suitable for 5G
Deliverables
- Datasheet
- Hard Macro (GDSII)
- Characterization Report (as applicable)
- Abstract View (LEF)
- Integration and Customer Support
Applications
- Wideband wireless communication
- 5G, LTE
- DOCSIS 3.1 CMTS
- Instrumentations, Automatic Test Equipment ATE
- Radars