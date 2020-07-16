The A16B160M is an ultra low-power, high-performance analog to digital converter (ADC) intellectual property (IP) design block. It is a pipelined ADC that has 16-bit resolution and a sampling rate of up to 160 megasamples per second (MSPS).



The A16B160M maintains its high-performance while consuming an exceptionally low power of only 48 mW, making it an outstanding solution for high efficiency designs and applications.



The cost-effective IP block is has been designed and verified for the GF22FDX fabrication process with FDSOI technology to provide superior performance/power specifications. The ADC IP is also available in a radiation-tolerant version, that can function under harsh environmental constraints.

Features

16-bit resolution

160 MSPS sampling rate

48 mW power

200 MHz Input Bandwidth

Dynamic Performance:

SFDR: 86 dBc



ENOB: 13.1

Hard IP block

GlobalFoundries 22nm process

Schematic simulated

Radiation-tolerant design available: A16B160MRH

Benefits

Save time-to-market with our ready-to-go complete product solutions for your commercial or radiation tolerant specifications demands. Our IP uses the latest technology nodes for easy integration, or upon request, can be ported to other nodes.



Our IC project teams will become an extension of your system development group, allowing you to focus on your overall end products.

Deliverables

Verified Design Report

Layout View (gds2)

Integration Support

Applications