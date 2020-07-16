16-bit, 160MSPS Analog-to-Digital Converter IP block
The A16B160M maintains its high-performance while consuming an exceptionally low power of only 48 mW, making it an outstanding solution for high efficiency designs and applications.
The cost-effective IP block is has been designed and verified for the GF22FDX fabrication process with FDSOI technology to provide superior performance/power specifications. The ADC IP is also available in a radiation-tolerant version, that can function under harsh environmental constraints.
Features
- 16-bit resolution
- 160 MSPS sampling rate
- 48 mW power
- 200 MHz Input Bandwidth
- Dynamic Performance:
- SFDR: 86 dBc
- ENOB: 13.1
- Hard IP block
- GlobalFoundries 22nm process
- Schematic simulated
- Radiation-tolerant design available: A16B160MRH
Benefits
- Save time-to-market with our ready-to-go complete product solutions for your commercial or radiation tolerant specifications demands. Our IP uses the latest technology nodes for easy integration, or upon request, can be ported to other nodes.
- Our IC project teams will become an extension of your system development group, allowing you to focus on your overall end products.
Deliverables
- Verified Design Report
- Layout View (gds2)
- Integration Support
Applications
- Telecommunications
- Analog Front-Ends for Wireless Communications
- 5G Systems
- WiFi, WiMax Mobile communication
- Multi-channel Data Acquisition Systems
- Portable Ultrasound Imaging
- Digital Beam-forming
