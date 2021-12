ZX-AD16BSAR5M40LP is a 16-bit Successive Approximation Analog-to-Digital Converter (ADC) that operates up to 5MS/s. The ADC achieves full 16bit linearity, thanks to an inbuilt calibration engine present inside the ADC. The ADC is low-power and has a small footprint. Access to read and write the Linearity and Offset Calibration codes allows reloading of the calibration codes without need to re-run the calibration cycle again. The read-write access is through SPI interface. The ADC is capable of processing rail-to-rail Differential and Single-Ended Inputs.