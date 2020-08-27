NSCore's TwinBit(TM) is the only embedded CMOS, multi-time programmable (MTP), non-volatile RAM IP of its kind, utilizing the 'hot carrier effect' to trap charge in the sidewall spacer of the gate.



TwinBit provides the benefits of Embedded Flash without the additional process cost in a secure, on-chip memory configuration qualified under automotive conditions. TwinBit IP is available for mainstream foundries as well as several undisclosed Japanese IDM's.



Please contact us to learn how our NVM IP can be used to replace EEPROM or ROM combined with on-chip SRAM for applications requiring extreme security such as HDMI or requiring analog trimming such as LCD controllers.

Features

10K-Time Programmable (MTP)

> 10 years retention

Uses standard CMOS process with no additional masks

100% testable prior to programming

Includes comprehensive Built-in Self Test

Field or factory programmable

Operating temperature range -40C to 125C

6V programming voltage, 1.8V read voltage

Available sizes: 256Kb

Deliverables