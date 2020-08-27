180nm MTP Non Volatile Memory for Standard CMOS Logic Process
TwinBit provides the benefits of Embedded Flash without the additional process cost in a secure, on-chip memory configuration qualified under automotive conditions. TwinBit IP is available for mainstream foundries as well as several undisclosed Japanese IDM's.
Please contact us to learn how our NVM IP can be used to replace EEPROM or ROM combined with on-chip SRAM for applications requiring extreme security such as HDMI or requiring analog trimming such as LCD controllers.
Features
- 10K-Time Programmable (MTP)
- > 10 years retention
- Uses standard CMOS process with no additional masks
- 100% testable prior to programming
- Includes comprehensive Built-in Self Test
- Field or factory programmable
- Operating temperature range -40C to 125C
- 6V programming voltage, 1.8V read voltage
- Available sizes: 256Kb
Deliverables
- Datasheets & Layout Guidelines
- Behavioral Models (.v)
- Timing Models (.lib)
- Physical Models (.lef)
- Layout Database (GDSII) & LVS Netlist
