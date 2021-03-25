The MACsec-IP-161 is a versatile MACsec solution for silicon devices that require plug-and-play MACsec processing for an Ethernet port at full line rate. It provides classification, transformation and statistics for the IEEE802.1AE standard MACsec.



Additionally, it supports VLAN-in-clear use cases, IEEE802.3br preemption and Cisco ClearTags protocols. The IP-161 is available in numerous configurations optimized for desired throughput range, number of secure connections and features set. Supplied with software support, the MACsec-161 is the ideal solution for TSN Ethernet PHYs, switches, automotive, 5G SoCs and many other Ethernet-connected applications.