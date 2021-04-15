040TSMC_LDO_01 is a low drop out voltage regulator designed to supply integrated circuits with stable and precise voltage. The LDO receives the input voltage VIN +1.62V…+3.63V and converts this voltage into a voltage VOUT 0.4V…0.9V. This voltage is programmed by the MCU using the bus LDO_adj <5:0> and adjustable from 0.4V to 0.9V. The block consists of a differential amplifier, pass transistor, resistive and capacitive divider.