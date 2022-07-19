2-16Gbps Multi-Protocol IO Supporting BOW, OHBI and UCIe
AresCORE16 can be configured to support advanced packaging such as CoWoS (Chip-on-Wafer-on-Substrate), InFO (Integrated-Fan-Out) for maximum density, and Organic Substrates for most cost-effective solution covering all market segments.
View 2-16Gbps Multi-Protocol IO Supporting BOW, OHBI and UCIe full description to...
- see the entire 2-16Gbps Multi-Protocol IO Supporting BOW, OHBI and UCIe datasheet
- get in contact with 2-16Gbps Multi-Protocol IO Supporting BOW, OHBI and UCIe Supplier