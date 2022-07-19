The AresCORE 16G Die-to-Die (D2D) IP implements a wide-parallel and clock forwarded PHY interface for multichannel interconnections up to 16Gbps. The PHY IP is configurable to support the leading standards in the industry such as BOW (Bunch of Wire), and OHBI (Open High Bandwidth Interface) and UCIe (Universal Chiplet Interconnect Express) providing customers a D2D solution that is compliant with industry standards.



AresCORE16 can be configured to support advanced packaging such as CoWoS (Chip-on-Wafer-on-Substrate), InFO (Integrated-Fan-Out) for maximum density, and Organic Substrates for most cost-effective solution covering all market segments.

