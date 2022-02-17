055TSMC_DCDC_03 is a DC/DC voltage converter designed to operate in the mode of a step-down synchronous pulse voltage regulator with load capacity from 0 to 250mA. IP block converts the input voltage in the range from 2.25V to 3.6V into a switchable output voltage 1.1V/ 1.2V/ 1.3V/ 1.4V. The DC/DC IP can operate in the LDO mode.