Orca’s ultra-low power ORC3910 2.4GHz ISM band transceiver is designed to support a wide range of low-power, battery-operated IoT endpoint applications. The ORC3910 supports sub-1V operation and is optimized for system-on-chip (SoC) integration.



The design integrates the complete RF transceiver, including a PA that can output +26dBm max. Tx power. The IP is suitable to endpoint SoC integration for any satellite, terrestrial and industrial IoT applications