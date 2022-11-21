NEMA®| pico VG brings high-quality vector and raster graphics to user interfaces in the silicon area and power-constrained microcontroller market (MCU). This GPU superstar is the perfect candidate to support entry-level IoT platforms, battery-driven wearables, and embedded devices.

SoCs for those applications, with a 32-bit MCU (ARM® M class, ARC® EM5D, RISC-V) are resource constrained and need a powerful yet efficient vector GPU to provide high-quality graphics and stay within the power budget.

A vast SDK with powerful software tools is helping developers to create performant and compelling graphical user interfaces (GUI) in a fraction of time and stay within the power budget by utilizing less than 5% of the CPU performance.