The fully integrated 2.5G/1000M/100M/10M Quad-mode Media Access Controller (MAC) core for Ethernet applications is compliant with IEEE 802.3 standard and RGMII specifications. The PHY interface supports both RGMII and GMII interfaces. This Quad-Mode Core is configurable through software register.



The west-bound interface from the MAC provides a configurable 32-bit system interface.



The east-bound interface performs the mapping of transmit and receive data streams (at the PHY layer) to the on-chip SERDES or external PHY chip.