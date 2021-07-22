2.5Gbps Per Lane MIPI-CSI2 Compliant Serial Video Transmitter
The SVTPlus-CSI2-F complies with MIPI CSI2 and DPHY specifications (version 2.0 of both documents).
The SVTPlus2500 receives parallel pixels from a video source (1,2,4 or 8 pixels per clock). The pixels are translated to MIPI CSI2 packets and output from the SVTPlus2500 by high-speed parallel and low-power signals. The high-speed parallel signals are converted by an FPGA-specific high-speed 16:1 seriallizer, to DPHY high-speed signals, at up to 2.5Gbps per lane. An external LVDS to DPHY device converts the high speed and the low-power inputs to DPHY signals, transmitted over a single clock lane and up to four data lanes. A simple CPU is typically required for configuration and, if needed, for diagnostics.
Block Diagram of the 2.5Gbps Per Lane MIPI-CSI2 Compliant Serial Video Transmitter
