200 Mbps LVDS IP library
• Transmitter LVDS driver (TX_LVDS);
• Receiver LVDS driver (RX_LVDS);
• Reference current/voltage generators (RS_TOP).
The RS_TOP block is intended to output reference currents and voltage for RX_LVDS driver and TX_LVDS driver.
Composing of LVDS library components allows to design a device with up to 2 pairs of data channels and 2 pairs of synchronization channels.
