180XFAB_ADC_01 is a 24-bit delta-sigma ADC with sampling rates from 44.1kSPS to 48kSPS.

Two second order feedforward modulators are used to create forth-order cascade 2-2 Sigma-Delta Modulator (Sigma-Delta ADC) with full differential signal processing. Each second order cascade utilizes a 3-level quantizer, so the output of each cascade is 1.5bit signal in signed binary code (-1, 0 and 1 output codes). In order to combine outputs of sigma-delta second order cascades and obtain output data stream, noise cancellation logic is used, which is implemented in digital section.

