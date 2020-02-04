The S3ADSD48k24BT40ULP is a highly compact and ultralow

power Continuous-Time Sigma-Delta ADC with an input

Signal Bandwidth of 24kHz.

This IP includes a first-order Anti-Aliasing filtering function.

Noise Shaping is implemented with a 3rd Order Modulator.

For application flexibility, this IP includes a Reference Buffer.

Working at 6.144MHz clock frequency, this ADC features an

outstanding performance that includes 95.0dBA Dynamic

Range and 93.0dBA SNR.



Features

TSMC 40nm ULP Process

1.1V & 1.8V Supplies

Continuous-Time Sigma-Delta ADC

Built-In 1st Order Anti-Aliasing Filter

External Reference w/ Internal Buffer

24kHz Input Signal Bandwidth

6.144MHz Output Bitstream

6.144MHz Input Clock Frequency

Input Signal Range: 1.4Vppdiff

Outstanding Performance:

95dBA Dynamic Range

93dBA SNR

92dBA SNDR

(dBA: A-weighted decibels)

Ultra Low Power Dissipation:

Compact Die Area:

Benefits

Portable Low Power Audio Systems

PC Audio

Sound Control System

Musical Instruments

Applications