24-Bit Continuous Time Sigma Delta Audio ADC
power Continuous-Time Sigma-Delta ADC with an input
Signal Bandwidth of 24kHz.
This IP includes a first-order Anti-Aliasing filtering function.
Noise Shaping is implemented with a 3rd Order Modulator.
For application flexibility, this IP includes a Reference Buffer.
Working at 6.144MHz clock frequency, this ADC features an
outstanding performance that includes 95.0dBA Dynamic
Range and 93.0dBA SNR.
Features
- TSMC 40nm ULP Process
- 1.1V & 1.8V Supplies
- Continuous-Time Sigma-Delta ADC
- Built-In 1st Order Anti-Aliasing Filter
- External Reference w/ Internal Buffer
- 24kHz Input Signal Bandwidth
- 6.144MHz Output Bitstream
- 6.144MHz Input Clock Frequency
- Input Signal Range: 1.4Vppdiff
- Outstanding Performance:
- 95dBA Dynamic Range
- 93dBA SNR
- 92dBA SNDR
- (dBA: A-weighted decibels)
- Ultra Low Power Dissipation:
- Compact Die Area:
Benefits
- Portable Low Power Audio Systems
- PC Audio
- Sound Control System
- Musical Instruments
Applications
- Audio Capture
View 24-Bit Continuous Time Sigma Delta Audio ADC full description to...
- see the entire 24-Bit Continuous Time Sigma Delta Audio ADC datasheet
- get in contact with 24-Bit Continuous Time Sigma Delta Audio ADC Supplier
Sigma-Delta ADC
- Rad-hard 17-bit 3-channel sigma-delta ADC at 3.2kS/s
- 15 Bit 8 kS/s Sigma-Delta ADC
- 16 Bit 10 kS/s Incremental Delta - Sigma ADC
- 400MHz, 12-bit High Speed Delta Sigma ADC for 5G, LiDAR and Imaging
- 800MHz, 12-bit High Speed Delta Sigma ADC for 5G, LiDAR and Imaging
- 14-Bit 20MHz Bandwidth Continuous Time Sigma Delta ADC