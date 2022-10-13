055TSMC_PA_03 is power amplifier block in range from 25 to 1750 MHz. The block consists of C-class power amplifier, pre-amplifier, power management unit and LDO regulator. The pre-amplifier is intended to pre-amplify the input signal and match the block's input impedance with the power amplifier impedance. The power management unit is intended to power the components of the block. The adjustable LDO regulator is intended to control the output power of the power amplifier.