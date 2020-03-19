250Mbps to 8.1Gbps Multiprotocol SerDes Wirebond PMA
Features
- Layout for wirebond packaging
- Very wide CDR range -- operates with data rates from 0.25Gbps to 8.1Gbps
- Extremely low jitter suitable for Enterprise SerDes applications
- Compatible with JESD204A, JESD204B, OIF-CEI-6G-SR, LR, OTU/ONU, SFI, XFI, V-by-One, CPRI, SATA/SAS 3/6, DP/eDP to HBR3
- Two lanes sharing bias to save area and power may be placed any number of times
- Programmable receiver equalization and 5-tap DFE to improve signal integrity and compensate for lossy channels
- Flexible line driver with highly programmable levels, pre- and post-emphasis
- Trimmable on die termination for excellent signal integrity
- High-speed loop-back path simplifes production testing when used together with serial data sources
- Comprehensive power-down control to optimize power modes
Deliverables
- GDSII
- CDL Netlist (MG Calibre Compatible)
- Functional Verilog Model
- Liberty timing models (.lib)
- LEF
- Application Note with integration and production test guidelines
- Signal Integrity simulations using customer package models
Applications
- Programmable devices needing to support over 30 different protocols
- AFE -- FPGA interfaces
- SATA/SAS interfaces
- UHD-TV (4k TV) displays
- MFPs
- Scanners
- Semi-custom chip-chip interfaces
- Backplanes
