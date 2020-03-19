The Silicon Creations wide-range 250Mbps to 8.1Gbps 2-lane Deserializer and Serializer macro includes all high-speed analog functions for four lanes of high-speed data transport between chips over backplanes and cables. Trimmable on-die termination, linear equalization (CTLE) and Decision Feedback Equalizer are included to compensate for channel loss enabling longer cables. An Eye Monitor is included to verify the eye opening at the data slicer. They are optimized for low power operation.

Features

Layout for wirebond packaging

Very wide CDR range -- operates with data rates from 0.25Gbps to 8.1Gbps

Extremely low jitter suitable for Enterprise SerDes applications

Compatible with JESD204A, JESD204B, OIF-CEI-6G-SR, LR, OTU/ONU, SFI, XFI, V-by-One, CPRI, SATA/SAS 3/6, DP/eDP to HBR3

Two lanes sharing bias to save area and power may be placed any number of times

Programmable receiver equalization and 5-tap DFE to improve signal integrity and compensate for lossy channels

Flexible line driver with highly programmable levels, pre- and post-emphasis

Trimmable on die termination for excellent signal integrity

High-speed loop-back path simplifes production testing when used together with serial data sources

Comprehensive power-down control to optimize power modes

Deliverables

GDSII

CDL Netlist (MG Calibre Compatible)

Functional Verilog Model

Liberty timing models (.lib)

LEF

Application Note with integration and production test guidelines

Signal Integrity simulations using customer package models

Applications