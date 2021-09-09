The ATO00256X1TS180MSG3NA is organized as a 256 bit by 1 one-time programmable (OTP).

This is a kind of non-volatile memory fabricated in TSMC 0.18μm 1.8V/3.3V Mixed-Signal, General Purpose II Process. The OTP can be widely used in chip ID, security key, memory redundancy, parameter trimming, configuration setting, feature selection, and PROM, etc.