Low-leakage LDO in TSMC 22ULL to supply logic and analog domains (up to 5.5V input supply)
256x1 Bits OTP (One-Time Programmable) IP, TSMC 0.18μm 1.8V/3.3V Mixed-Signal, General Purpose II
This is a kind of non-volatile memory fabricated in TSMC 0.18μm 1.8V/3.3V Mixed-Signal, General Purpose II Process. The OTP can be widely used in chip ID, security key, memory redundancy, parameter trimming, configuration setting, feature selection, and PROM, etc.
