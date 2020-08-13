25GbE TCP Offloading Engine
DesignGateway provide demo file for Xilinx FPGA boards. You can evaluate TOE25G-IPcore on real board before purchasing.
Features
- TCP/IP off-loading engine for 10/25GBASE-R
- Support IPv4 protocol
- Support one port connection (Support Multi-session by implementing multiple cores)
- Supports Full Duplex communication
- Support both Server and Client mode (Passive/Active open and close)
- Support Jumbo frame
- Transmitted packet size aligned to 128-bit, bus size of transmit data
- Total received data size aligned to 128-bit, bus size of received data
- Transmit/Receive buffer size, programmable on HDL for optimized resource
- Simple data interface by 128-bit FIFO interface
- Simple control interface by 32-bit Register interface
- 64-bit AXI4 stream to interface for 10G/25G Ethernet MAC
- User clock frequency must be more than or equal to 195.3125 MHz for 25Gb Ethernet
- Support 10GbE by using DG 10GbEMAC-IP and PCS
- Provide free evaluation bit file for FPGA Development Kits (1 hour time limited)
- Reference design is included in IP core product
Block Diagram of the 25GbE TCP Offloading Engine IP Core
