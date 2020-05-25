25Gbps Ethernet and CPRI-10 FEC Layer IP Core
The IP core supports both 25GE FEC layer, 32GFC and CPRI-10 FEC layer functions. The configuration is dynamically switchable via software register.
The north-bound interface from the MAC/PCS provides a 66-bit PCS interface or 66B OTN mapping layer.
The southbound interface performs the mapping of transmit and receive data streams (at the PMA layer) to the on-chip SERDES. This core is responsible for channel alignment and KR4 FEC management. The PCS supports an interface for 25GBASE-CR or 25GBASE-KR.
Features
- Logic and power efficient KR4 FEC engine with full warnings and alarms
- Integrated 64B/66B and 256B/257B encoder for area efficiency
- Automatic rate-adjustment between MAC/RS and PCS/FEC layers [25GE mode only]
- Built-in loopbacks and PRBS generators/ checkers for test and diagnostics
- Fully compatible with IEEE802.3 2015 and IEEE 802.3by-2016, ANSI Fibre Channel- Framing and Signaling (FC-FS-4/5) and CPRI V7.0 Standards
- Super low latency with minimized fixed and variable delay for network efficiency.
- Software configurable between 25GE and CPRI-10 modes
- Provide dynamic latency feedback to upper layer MAC/1588 timestamping logic to improve timestamp accuracy. [Optional]
- Support 80-bit, 40-bit, 64-bit and 32-bit PMA interfaces
- TX Core
- 64B/66B Block synchronization and LF/RF/IDLE replacement signal generation
- 256/257B transcoding (to reduce overhead for FEC insertion)
- X58 Scrambling (optional bypass)
- Idle block removal (to reduce overhead for AM insertion)
- Alignment Marker (AM) insertion. Unique marker portion of AM for each lane is s/w configurable [25GE mode only]
- KR4 (RS528,514) Forward Error Correction (FEC) parity calculation and insertion with symbol distribution
- Test pattern generation (scrambled idles)
- PN-5280 scrambling [CPRI-10 mode only]
- TX PCS and MAC RMON statistics [25GE mode only]
- Clause 45 MDIO register set
- Error detection and interrupt reporting
- RX Core
- Alignment lock and removal [25GE mode only]
- Sync and Test module [CPRI-10 mode only]
- KR4 (RS528,514) FEC Decode and correction
- X58 De-scrambling (optional bypass)
- Reverse 256/257B transcoding
- RX PCS and MAC RMON statistics [25GE mode only]
- Test pattern monitoring
- Clause 45 MDIO register set
- Error detection and interrupt reporting
- Performance Monitoring and Statistics
- PCS Status – link up/down
- High bit error rate (hi-BER)
- BER counter
- Test pattern error counter
- AM status (locked and aligned/not locked and aligned)
- FEC Corrected code word count (with FEC enabled)
- FEC Uncorrected code word count (with FEC enabled)
- FEC symbol error counter (with FEC enabled)
- FEC degrade SER (with FEC enabled)
Benefits
- Proven IP reduces development time and risk
- Upgrade process as the standard evolves
- Supports both 25GBASE-KR and 25GBASE-CR PMD interfaces
- Supports CPRI-10 PMD interface
- Supports 32GFC PMD interface
- Support next generation 25G NRZ SerDes
- Support for a single-lane SERDES interface
- Off-the-shelf, proven technology implementation in FPGAs and ASIC SOC
- Tested and interoperability-proven against Spirent and Viavi test equipment
Applications
- High-performance server network interface cards
- Mid-sized routers
Block Diagram of the 25Gbps Ethernet and CPRI-10 FEC Layer IP Core
