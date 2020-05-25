The fully integrated PCS/FEC Layer core for 25Gbps Ethernet, FibreChannel 32GFC and CPRI-10 applications is complaint with IEEE 802.3by-2016 standard, ANSI Fibre Channel- Framing and Signaling (FC-FS-4/5) and Common Public Radio Interface (CPRI) Interface Specification, V7.0 (2015-10-09). The interface to the PMA supports either 1x 25Gbps or a single 25Gbps bi-directional, serial interface.



The IP core supports both 25GE FEC layer, 32GFC and CPRI-10 FEC layer functions. The configuration is dynamically switchable via software register.



The north-bound interface from the MAC/PCS provides a 66-bit PCS interface or 66B OTN mapping layer.



The southbound interface performs the mapping of transmit and receive data streams (at the PMA layer) to the on-chip SERDES. This core is responsible for channel alignment and KR4 FEC management. The PCS supports an interface for 25GBASE-CR or 25GBASE-KR.

Features

Logic and power efficient KR4 FEC engine with full warnings and alarms

Integrated 64B/66B and 256B/257B encoder for area efficiency

Automatic rate-adjustment between MAC/RS and PCS/FEC layers [25GE mode only]

Seamless

Built-in loopbacks and PRBS generators/ checkers for test and diagnostics

Fully compatible with IEEE802.3 2015 and IEEE 802.3by-2016, ANSI Fibre Channel- Framing and Signaling (FC-FS-4/5) and CPRI V7.0 Standards

Super low latency with minimized fixed and variable delay for network efficiency.

Software configurable between 25GE and CPRI-10 modes

Provide dynamic latency feedback to upper layer MAC/1588 timestamping logic to improve timestamp accuracy. [Optional]

Support 80-bit, 40-bit, 64-bit and 32-bit PMA interfaces

TX Core

64B/66B Block synchronization and LF/RF/IDLE replacement signal generation



256/257B transcoding (to reduce overhead for FEC insertion)



X58 Scrambling (optional bypass)



Idle block removal (to reduce overhead for AM insertion)



Alignment Marker (AM) insertion. Unique marker portion of AM for each lane is s/w configurable [25GE mode only]



KR4 (RS528,514) Forward Error Correction (FEC) parity calculation and insertion with symbol distribution



Test pattern generation (scrambled idles)



PN-5280 scrambling [CPRI-10 mode only]



TX PCS and MAC RMON statistics [25GE mode only]



Clause 45 MDIO register set



Error detection and interrupt reporting

RX Core

Alignment lock and removal [25GE mode only]



Sync and Test module [CPRI-10 mode only]



KR4 (RS528,514) FEC Decode and correction



X58 De-scrambling (optional bypass)



Reverse 256/257B transcoding



RX PCS and MAC RMON statistics [25GE mode only]



Test pattern monitoring



Clause 45 MDIO register set



Error detection and interrupt reporting



Performance Monitoring and Statistics



PCS Status – link up/down





High bit error rate (hi-BER)





BER counter





Test pattern error counter





AM status (locked and aligned/not locked and aligned)





FEC Corrected code word count (with FEC enabled)





FEC Uncorrected code word count (with FEC enabled)





FEC symbol error counter (with FEC enabled)





FEC degrade SER (with FEC enabled)

Benefits

Proven IP reduces development time and risk

Upgrade process as the standard evolves

Supports both 25GBASE-KR and 25GBASE-CR PMD interfaces

Supports CPRI-10 PMD interface

Supports 32GFC PMD interface

Support next generation 25G NRZ SerDes

Support for a single-lane SERDES interface

Off-the-shelf, proven technology implementation in FPGAs and ASIC SOC

Tested and interoperability-proven against Spirent and Viavi test equipment

Applications

High-performance server network interface cards

Mid-sized routers

Block Diagram of the 25Gbps Ethernet and CPRI-10 FEC Layer IP Core