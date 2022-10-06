Our 28 nm Bulk CMOS IP portfolio comprises a wide selection of V- & E-band mmWave components, featuring best-in-class performance, small footprints, modular architectures and lowpower consumption. The provided IP is Silicon-proven in TSMC's 28 nm HPC+RF CMOS process - but can be adapted to other foundries/nodes upon request. All mmWave & IF inputs/outputs are driven in differential-mode, optimized for an odd-mode characteristic impedance of 75 Ω and 100 Ω, respectively. A single VDD supply voltage of 0.9 V is used throughout, simplifying DC supply requirements & improving efficiency.



Each component’s layout is fully parameterized (PCell-based) and code-generated (incl. density fill and DRC compliance). There are no "hand-drawn" features. This allows for easier scalability, rapid integration, layout fine-tuning and detailed EM/linear/non-linear/stability design verification. All IP blocks are compatible with OA EDA tools, incl. Keysight ADS, Synopsys & Cadence. In addition, a full Keysight ADS workspace incl. all relevant testbenches and models is available for each component.



Physical bare-dies are available upon request