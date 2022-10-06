28 nm Bulk CMOS IP - V- & E-band mmWave components
Each component’s layout is fully parameterized (PCell-based) and code-generated (incl. density fill and DRC compliance). There are no "hand-drawn" features. This allows for easier scalability, rapid integration, layout fine-tuning and detailed EM/linear/non-linear/stability design verification. All IP blocks are compatible with OA EDA tools, incl. Keysight ADS, Synopsys & Cadence. In addition, a full Keysight ADS workspace incl. all relevant testbenches and models is available for each component.
Physical bare-dies are available upon request
Block Diagram of the 28 nm Bulk CMOS IP - V- & E-band mmWave components
