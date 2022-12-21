180XFAB_DCDC_03 is a DC/DC step-up voltage converter that generates +200V output voltage from 3.3V to 4.2V. The DC/DC is designed for no load at the output at 44uA current consumption. The block contains of OTA and transistor-capacitive voltage multiplier cells. Shutdown mode is activated by setting en to “0” and turns off the DC/DC converter. Current consumption decrease with output voltage increasing. It will take 20ms to charge external 1nF capacitor from 0 to 200V.