180XFAB_DCDC_02 is a DC/DC step-down voltage converter that generates -100V output voltage from 3.3V to 4.2V power supply. The output voltage can be smoothly adjusted from 0V to -100V. The DC/DC converter contains of OTA and transistor-capacitive voltage multiplier cells. The block is designed for 44uA current consumption for 3.7V input voltage and -100V output voltage. Output current and current consumption decrease with output voltage increasing. It will take 20ms to charge external 22nF capacitor from 0 to -100V.