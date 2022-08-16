DDR and LPDDR 4/3/2 controllers for low power and high Reliability, Availability and Serviceability (RAS) targeting automotive
3.3V to 1.0V 3.0A Step-down DC-DC converter
The DC-DC converter contains overload protection, and undervoltage-lockout circuit. During startup time DC-DC converter can operate both in the soft start mode, which provides the gradual increase of the output voltage and without it.
Independent power good, enable and soft start pins allow simple power sequencing approaches for driving digital loads.
The embedded Bias and LDO blocks provide a required voltage and current references to DC-DC sub-blocks.
View 3.3V to 1.0V 3.0A Step-down DC-DC converter full description to...
- see the entire 3.3V to 1.0V 3.0A Step-down DC-DC converter datasheet
- get in contact with 3.3V to 1.0V 3.0A Step-down DC-DC converter Supplier
DCDC IP
- Nano power DC-DC converter in TSMC 22ULL with ultra-low quiescent current and high efficiency at light load
- Nano power DC-DC converter in TSMC 22ULL with ultra-low quiescent current and high efficiency at light load
- Nano power DC-DC converter in GF 22FDX with ultra-low quiescent current and high efficiency at light load
- Buck DC-DC Converter for Integrated PMU (Silicon-proven 40 nm, 140 mA, optimized clocking to eliminate spurious emissions for low system noise)
- Buck DC-DC Converter (Silicon-proven 110 nm, 400mA, excellent efficiency)
- DC-DC down converter