High-efficiency step-down DC-DC converter is targeted for operation from 3.3V input voltage. It is able to supply circuits with programmable output voltage 1.0V at 3A output current.

The DC-DC converter contains overload protection, and undervoltage-lockout circuit. During startup time DC-DC converter can operate both in the soft start mode, which provides the gradual increase of the output voltage and without it.

Independent power good, enable and soft start pins allow simple power sequencing approaches for driving digital loads.

The embedded Bias and LDO blocks provide a required voltage and current references to DC-DC sub-blocks.

