055TSMC_VCO_01 is voltage controlled oscillator (VCO) designed to generate a high frequency signal in the range from 3.5 to 7 GHz. The VCO consist of four LC-cores with frequency ranges: 3.5 – 4.15GHz (VCO_4G1), 4.15 – 5 GHz (VCO_5G), 5 – 5.85 GHz (VCO_5G8), 5.85 – 7GHz VCO_7G. Each LC-core has 32 capacitor units for roughly tune of frequency. A varactor is used to smoothly tune the frequency.