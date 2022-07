055TSMC_QF_02 is a quadrature former generating a differential quadrature signal in frequency range from 0.075 GHz to 3GHz. Input frequency range from 3 GHz to 6 GHz. Output frequency is formed using the built-in divider by 2, 4, 8, 16, 32, 64.

The QF has two modes output signals:

- Mode 1: differential quadrature signal (LO_I_45* and LO_Q_135*)

- Mode 2: differential quadrature signal with signals offset by ±45 degrees (LO_I_0*, LO_I_45*, LO_I_90*, LO_Q_90*, LO_Q_135* and LO_Q_180*)

The quadrature outputs have phase accuracy adjustment for each differential signal.