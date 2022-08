055TSMC_DLL_01 is a frequency multiplier that combines low phase jitter of clock signal, small area and low current consumption. Block wakes up in “pass-through” mode and passes the input signal to the output. Once configured and enabled the block waits until DLL locks and then switches output clock signal CLK_OUT to higher frequency. Disabling block switches it back into “pass-through” mode. Any mode switching is glitch-protected.