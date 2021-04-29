PowerVR Neural Network Accelerator - The perfect choice for cost-sensitive devices
300mA buck converter - TSMC 0.18um BCD
The input voltage is fixed in 5V and the output voltage can be configured to 1.2V or 1.8V. It operates in PWM (current control mode) for heavy loads and has a PFM mode for light loads, improving it’s efficiency.
It also features integrated compensation and rectifier switches, power good indicator and over-current protection (at start-up and cycle-bycycle).
