CM1821hf is a 300mA, synchronous step-down integrated buck DC-DC converter IP core optimized for 3MHz fixed frequency operation and designed for CV018MS (0.18μm HV).



The input voltage is fixed in 5V and the output voltage can be configured to 1.2V or 1.8V. It operates in PWM (current control mode) for heavy loads and has a PFM mode for light loads, improving it’s efficiency.



It also features integrated compensation and rectifier switches, power good indicator and over-current protection (at start-up and cycle-bycycle).