028SAM_LDO_04 is external-capacitor-based Linear Regulator in Samsung 28 FD-SOI to generate SoC voltage supply voltage. It contains two independently programmable drivers to generate stable voltage in the range of 0.9V to 1.1V.

LDO is intended to maintain load current 30mA – 50mA.

The 028SAM_LDO_04 embeds a voltage reference 0.6V, voltage-to-current converter for biasing and logic control.

A Power-OK signals notify the system has completed its booting sequence and if its output is maintaining regulation for the current drawn by the load.

