30mA 2-channel LDO voltage regulator (output voltage each channel 1.0V)
LDO is intended to maintain load current 30mA – 50mA.
The 028SAM_LDO_04 embeds a voltage reference 0.6V, voltage-to-current converter for biasing and logic control.
A Power-OK signals notify the system has completed its booting sequence and if its output is maintaining regulation for the current drawn by the load.
View 30mA 2-channel LDO voltage regulator (output voltage each channel 1.0V) full description to...
- see the entire 30mA 2-channel LDO voltage regulator (output voltage each channel 1.0V) datasheet
- get in contact with 30mA 2-channel LDO voltage regulator (output voltage each channel 1.0V) Supplier
LDO IP
- Ultra-low quiescent LDO voltage regulator in TSMC 22ULL
- 5nm FinFET, 20mA LDO Voltage Regulator (Power Quencher™)
- 40nm 1.8V Programmable 1.1V LDO Regulator with 50mA max. output
- Power Quencher® Capless LDO for SoC Integration and Hardware Security (22 nm, 500 mA, excellent quiescent current for IoT)
- Power Quencher® Capless LDO for SoC Integration and Hardware Security (22 nm, 0.1 mA, excellent quiescent current for IoT)
- Capless 1.8V output LDO with 2.0-3.6V input range - SMIC 0.18 EF