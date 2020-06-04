The 32-bit A27 is a 5-stage processor that supports the latest RISC-V specification, including "G" ("IMAFD") standard instructions, "C" 16-bit compression instructions, "P" Packed-SIMD/DSP instructions, "N" for user-level interrupts, and Memory Management Unit (MMU) for Linux support.



A27 features branch prediction, instruction and data caches, local memories, ECC error protection, and Andes Custom Extension™ to add custom instructions to accelerate performance and reduce power consumption. In addition, it incorporates MemBoost to greatly enhance memory bandwidth and reduce memory latencies for applications with intensive memory accesses. A27 also includes vectored and preemptive interrupt controller to serve diversified system events, AXI 64-bit bus, rich power management, and JTAG debug interface and trace interface for software development support.

Features

AndeStar™ V5 Instruction Set Architecture (ISA), compliant to RISC-V technology

Floating point extensions

DSP/SIMD ISA to boost the performance of voice, audio, image and signal processing

Andes extensions, architected for performance and functionality enhancements

Separately licensable Andes Custom Extension™ (ACE) for customized acceleration

32-bit, 5-stage pipeline CPU architecture

16/32-bit mixable instruction format for compacting code density

Branch predication to speed up control code

Return Address Stack (RAS) to speed up procedure returns

Memory Management Unit (MMU), Physical Memory Protection (PMP) and Programmable Physical Memory Attributes (PMA)

MemBoost for heavy memory transactions

Flexibly configurable Platform-Level Interrupt Controller (PLIC) for supporting wide range of system event scenarios

Enhancement of vectored interrupt handling for real-time performance

Advanced CoDense™ technology to further reduce code size on top of "C" extension

Applications

Machine/Deep Learning acceleration

Networking and Communications

Video and Image Processing

Advanced Storage Device Control

Block Diagram of the 32-bit 5-stage processor that supports the latest RISC-V specification