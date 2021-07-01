- Silicon IP Catalog >
- Wireline Communication >
- Modulation/Demodulation >
- Quadrature Amplitude Modulation
32-channel 64-QAM/256-QAM J.83 Annex B Cable Modulator
View 32-channel 64-QAM/256-QAM J.83 Annex B Cable Modulator full description to...
- see the entire 32-channel 64-QAM/256-QAM J.83 Annex B Cable Modulator datasheet
- get in contact with 32-channel 64-QAM/256-QAM J.83 Annex B Cable Modulator Supplier
ITU IP
- Scalable UHD JPEG Encoder − Ultra-High Throughput, 8/10/12-bit per component and CBR video encoding
- SONET/SDH OC-3 / OC-12 Transceiver/CDR PHY
- Scalable UHD JPEG Decoder − Ultra-High Throughput, 8/10/12-bit per component
- 10/12-bit Extended & 8-bit Baseline JPEG Encoder with optional Constant Bitrate Motion JPEG Video Rate Control
- 10/12-bit Extended and 8-bit Baseline JPEG Image & Video Decoder
- Configurable Reed Solomon Encoder