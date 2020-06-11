EXTOLL’s SerDes architecture is based on digital design elements and methodologies. Plain analog blocks are only used where absolutely necessary. Various digital control and tuning loops are employed to achieve robust performance across process and operating conditions. This allows a maximum of flexibility and reduces the effort for migration to alternate target technologies. The design itself is complemented by the comprehensive advanced verification and modeling methodology employed by EXTOLL.



A single SerDes PHY block can consist of up to 16 bidirectional lanes and one common PLL that can be driven at various input reference clock frequencies to achieve line rates ranging from 1.25 to 32Gbps. Multiple PHY blocks can be combined to construct wider links.

Features

Line rates from 1.25 up to 32Gbps

PCIe up to Gen4.0

PIPE interface

Ethernet 10G, 25G, 50G, 100G

JESD204B/C

SATA up to rev 3.0

RapidIO up to rev 4.0

Infiniband up to FDR

Programmable transmitter with equalizer

Programmable RX linear equalizer

Programmable RX DFE

Digital high speed PLL

Pattern Generator for diagnostics

Concurrent Eye Monitor for equalization and channel analysis

Far End and Near End Loopbacks

Analog testbus

Deliverables