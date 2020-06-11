32G Multi Rate SerDes PHY - GlobalFoundries 22FDX
A single SerDes PHY block can consist of up to 16 bidirectional lanes and one common PLL that can be driven at various input reference clock frequencies to achieve line rates ranging from 1.25 to 32Gbps. Multiple PHY blocks can be combined to construct wider links.
Features
- Line rates from 1.25 up to 32Gbps
- PCIe up to Gen4.0
- PIPE interface
- Ethernet 10G, 25G, 50G, 100G
- JESD204B/C
- SATA up to rev 3.0
- RapidIO up to rev 4.0
- Infiniband up to FDR
- Programmable transmitter with equalizer
- Programmable RX linear equalizer
- Programmable RX DFE
- Digital high speed PLL
- Pattern Generator for diagnostics
- Concurrent Eye Monitor for equalization and channel analysis
- Far End and Near End Loopbacks
- Analog testbus
Deliverables
- Front- and backend integration views
- LIB, LEF, GDSII layout
- Fast Verilog simulation models
- IBIS/AMI models
- PIPE interface RTL
- Documentation
View 32G Multi Rate SerDes PHY - GlobalFoundries 22FDX full description to...
- see the entire 32G Multi Rate SerDes PHY - GlobalFoundries 22FDX datasheet
- get in contact with 32G Multi Rate SerDes PHY - GlobalFoundries 22FDX Supplier