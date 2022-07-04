Immortalis-G715, GPU providing ultimate mobile gaming experiences
330nA Current Bias with Trimming Ultra Low Voltage, Ultra Low Power, 0.13μm TSMC
Trimming capability allows process variation compensation of the voltage reference level and current TC.
The CM1227hh has a voltage reference output at 1.2V ±5%, and three CTAT current outputs with TC of – 1.3m◦C−1, one source at 10nA and two sinks at 25nA and 50nA.
The IP provides a calibration word which serves to trim the current outputs TC and to calibrate the voltage output
View 330nA Current Bias with Trimming Ultra Low Voltage, Ultra Low Power, 0.13μm TSMC full description to...
- see the entire 330nA Current Bias with Trimming Ultra Low Voltage, Ultra Low Power, 0.13μm TSMC datasheet
- get in contact with 330nA Current Bias with Trimming Ultra Low Voltage, Ultra Low Power, 0.13μm TSMC Supplier
Current Bias IP
- Central Current Bias 12x0.5uA - TSMC 180nm
- Central Current Bias 12x16uA - XFAB 180nm
- Central Current Bias 6x16uA - XFAB 180nm
- 15.5nA Current Bias with Enable - Ultra Low Voltage (0.9V), Ultra Low Power (50nW) Silterra 0.18 μm
- 17nA Current Bias with Enable - Low Voltage (1.0V), Ultra Low Power (90nW @ 1.8V) TowerJazz 0.18 μm
- Octuple 20μA Bias Current Source