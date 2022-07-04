This macro-cell is a low power voltage reference and a current generator with precise temperature coefficient.



Trimming capability allows process variation compensation of the voltage reference level and current TC.



The CM1227hh has a voltage reference output at 1.2V ±5%, and three CTAT current outputs with TC of – 1.3m◦C−1, one source at 10nA and two sinks at 25nA and 50nA.



The IP provides a calibration word which serves to trim the current outputs TC and to calibrate the voltage output