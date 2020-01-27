The S3BUF350MT40LP is a Low-power Single-ended to Differential ADC Driver. The block has a 1.0Vpp single ended Input range, a Differential Output of 1.0Vppd and a -3dB bandwidth of 350MHz.



The S3BUF350MT40LP has excellent dynamic performance including -55.0dB THD, and an input referred Noise of 7.6nV/√Hz @ 10MHz.



The S3BUF350MT40LP has a high input impedance and a typical power dissipation of 87.5mW.



The S3BUF350MT40LP is designed to drive the S3ADS320M12BT40LPB ADC.



The S3BUF350MT40LP uses Deep N-Well for superior noise isolation. It can be cost-effectively ported across foundries and process nodes upon request.

Features

TSMC 40nm LP (Low Power Process)

Analog Options: Deep N-Well

1.1V Core & 2.5V I/O Supplies

-3dB Bandwidth: 350MHz

Single-ended Input Signal Range: 1.0Vpp

Differential Output: 1Vppd

High Impedance Input

Low input referred Noise: 7.6nV/√Hz @ 10MHz

Programmable Internal Reference Voltage

Outstanding Dynamic Performance:

0.178% THD / -55dB @10MHz

Power-Down Mode

Low Power Dissipation

Small Area

Benefits

Capable of directly handling Video inputs

High Performance.

Low Power

Low Area

Deliverables

Datasheet

Characterization Report

Flat Netlist (cdl)

Layout View (gds2)

Abstract View (lef)

Timing View (lib)

Behavioural Model (Verilog .v)

Integration Guidelines and Support

(Subject to Agreement)

Applications

Video Acquisition/

General purpose Single Ended to Differential Conversion

Block Diagram of the 350MHz Single-ended to Differential ADC Buffer