With the advancements in packaging technologies and increased density of interconnects, there is a significant rise in the number of IO channels for a given die area. The corresponding decrease in IO channel length increases performance but leads to the need for a more streamlined interface. Synopsys 3DIO Platform offers versatile solutions for customers to implement tunable, integrated multi-die design structures. The optimal area of the 3DIO Platform offering is carefully architected to be within the BUMP, providing significant advantages in implementation and signal routing.



In 3D stacking technologies, a source synchronous clock design for signal transmission can help customers achieve a lower bit error rate (BER) and ease timing closure. Synopsys 3DIO Platform is tailored for multi-die integration, enabling customers to create efficient chip designs with faster time to market. It is accelerated with Synopsys 3DIC Compiler to ease integration and provide optimized power, performance, and area (PPA) for a given technology.



Synopsys 3DIO Platform (Figure 1) is dedicated to supporting 2.5D and 3D package form factors with flexible physical dimensions on u-BUMP or TSV integration. It comprises a portfolio of 3DIO products enabling various use cases: synthesizable 3DIO for automated placements of thousands of IOs on the bumps, synthesizable Source Synchronous 3DIO for building custom macros, and fully integrated 3DIO-PHY for high performance and fast time to market.

