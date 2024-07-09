3DIO PHY IP for TSMC N5
In 3D stacking technologies, a source synchronous clock design for signal transmission can help customers achieve a lower bit error rate (BER) and ease timing closure. Synopsys 3DIO Platform is tailored for multi-die integration, enabling customers to create efficient chip designs with faster time to market. It is accelerated with Synopsys 3DIC Compiler to ease integration and provide optimized power, performance, and area (PPA) for a given technology.
Synopsys 3DIO Platform (Figure 1) is dedicated to supporting 2.5D and 3D package form factors with flexible physical dimensions on u-BUMP or TSV integration. It comprises a portfolio of 3DIO products enabling various use cases: synthesizable 3DIO for automated placements of thousands of IOs on the bumps, synthesizable Source Synchronous 3DIO for building custom macros, and fully integrated 3DIO-PHY for high performance and fast time to market.
