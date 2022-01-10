8-13M pixel sensor support High Quality Image Signal Processing (ISP) IP
4-/8-bit mixed-precision NPU IP
ENLIGHT, a high-performance neural network processor IP, features a highly optimized network model compiler that moves DRAM traffic from intermediate activation data by grouped layer partition and scheduling. Plus, it supports load balancing partition for multi-core NPU. With the industry's first adoption of 4-/8-bit mixed-quantization, it is easy to customize ENLIGHT at different core sizes and performance for the target market applications and achieve significant efficiencies in size, power, performance, and DRAM bandwidth.
A production-proven IP, ENLIGHT, has been licensed in a wide range of applications, including IP cameras, IoT, ADAS, and more.
