OPENEDGES, the world's only total memory system, and AI platform IP solution company, releases the first commercial mixed-precision (4-/8-bit) computation NPU IP, ENLIGHT. When ENLIGHT is used with other OPENEDGES' IP solutions, it reaches maximum efficiencies in power consumption, area, and DRAM optimization.



ENLIGHT, a high-performance neural network processor IP, features a highly optimized network model compiler that moves DRAM traffic from intermediate activation data by grouped layer partition and scheduling. Plus, it supports load balancing partition for multi-core NPU. With the industry's first adoption of 4-/8-bit mixed-quantization, it is easy to customize ENLIGHT at different core sizes and performance for the target market applications and achieve significant efficiencies in size, power, performance, and DRAM bandwidth.



A production-proven IP, ENLIGHT, has been licensed in a wide range of applications, including IP cameras, IoT, ADAS, and more.