055TSMC_CML_01 is a library including:

- CML receiver (CML_RX);

- CML transmitter (CML_TX).

The CML_RX block is intended to receive a CML signal and convert it to a CMOS signal. The CML_TX block is intended to convert signal from CMOS to CML standard and transmit CML signal to external circuits. CML_TX has pre-emphasis circuit.

IP technology: TSMC 55nm CMOS EF technology.

IP status: pre-silicon verification.

Total area:

- CML_RX – 121×121 μm2;

- CML_TX – 110×171 μm2.

