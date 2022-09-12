4 Gbps DDR CML receiver and transmitter
- CML receiver (CML_RX);
- CML transmitter (CML_TX).
The CML_RX block is intended to receive a CML signal and convert it to a CMOS signal. The CML_TX block is intended to convert signal from CMOS to CML standard and transmit CML signal to external circuits. CML_TX has pre-emphasis circuit.
IP technology: TSMC 55nm CMOS EF technology.
IP status: pre-silicon verification.
Total area:
- CML_RX – 121×121 μm2;
- CML_TX – 110×171 μm2.
