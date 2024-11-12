180TSMC_LDO_20 is LDO to convert IO voltage 3.0V÷5.5V to 1.8V and designed to supply integrated circuits with stable and precise voltage with load up to 40mA.

The output voltage can be fine-tuned from +3% to

-4% at nominal value.

The main feature of this LDO is ultra-low power consumption 1.2uA@VIN=5.0V at 5mA load current.

IP includes Bandgap voltage reference source as well as supplies LDO sub-blocks by PTAT reference current. There is Power-OK circuit to indicate a status about output voltage.

