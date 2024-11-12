40 mA LDO voltage regulator (3.3/5.0V to 1.8V)
The output voltage can be fine-tuned from +3% to
-4% at nominal value.
The main feature of this LDO is ultra-low power consumption 1.2uA@VIN=5.0V at 5mA load current.
IP includes Bandgap voltage reference source as well as supplies LDO sub-blocks by PTAT reference current. There is Power-OK circuit to indicate a status about output voltage.
